تقرير: 43% من صادرات الأسلحة الأمريكية تصل إلى الشرق الأوسط

Arms exports by the #USA🇺🇸 grew by 14% between 2012–16 and 2017–21, increasing its global share from 32% to 39%. It delivered major arms to 103 states, with the #MiddleEast accounting for 43% of total US arms exports in 2017–21.



Get the full analysis ➡️ https://t.co/mwH3tzOOIM pic.twitter.com/d18DVEdqeb