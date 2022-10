ارتفاع حصيلة قتلى انفجار أيرلندا وأضرار كبيرة في المباني المحيطة... فيديو

#BREAKING #IRELAND



🔴IRELAND :#VIDEO EXPLOSION AT A PETROL STATION IN CO DONEGAL!



The Applegreen service station & adjoining apartments in #CREESLOUGH were demolished by the blast which was heard at least 5km away.

At least 3 people killed.#BreakingNews #İrlanda #Explosion pic.twitter.com/AQGg2CTGHq