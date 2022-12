شركة سياحة فضائية تطلق أول رحلاتها في 2029 بأسعار خيالية

TIFR Hyderabad conducted successful test flight of plastic balloon for Madrid-based HALO space.



HALO space is aiming 2029 for commercial launches of capsules tied to ballloons. Capsule capacity: 6-8 tourists. Ticket price- Rs 1.64 Crhttps://t.co/XazgTNIaLK pic.twitter.com/XMp4IAWMc7