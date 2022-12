الجيش الباكستاني يعلن مقتل 6 من جنوده في اشتباكات مع متشددين

Based on credible intelligence, a clearance Operation is underway in Kahan area of #Balochistan since 24th Dec



Today, an IED exploded close to the leading party. Resultantly, Captain Fahad along with 4 other brave sons of soil Lance Naik Imtiaz, Sepoy Asghar#Pakistan #ISPR

1/3 pic.twitter.com/wRlhsnOGNJ