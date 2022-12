الجيش البريطاني يزود أوكرانيا بأجهزة للكشف عن المعادن وإبطال مفعول القنابل... فيديو

The UK has donated more than 1,000 VALLON metal detectors and 100 bomb de-arming kits to Ukraine to help clear minefields and make safe reclaimed territory, civilian homes, and infrastructure. 🇬🇧🤝🇺🇦

