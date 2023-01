تحذير لأصحاب "أندرويد" بحذف تطبيق من هواتفهم على الفور... "يسرق معلوماتكم المصرفية"

Andy Vermaut shares:Delete this popular task manager app right away if you're an Android User: Experts are recommending to delete the Todo Day Manager app, where scammers can… https://t.co/kmXfGD7AlN Thank you. #ThankYouJournalistsForTheNewsWeGetFromYou #AndyVermautThanksYou pic.twitter.com/l1MgOAe6Wa