سقوط حافلة تقل فريق كرة قدم برازيلي ومقتل 4 أشخاص... فيديو

WATCH: #BNNBrazil Reports.



A bus fell from a bridge on the BR-116 highway, at km 792, in Zona da Mata, Minas Gerais, early this Monday.



Three teenagers and one adult died and 29 others were injured. #Accident #Brazil #MinasGerais #ZonadaMata #Futebol #DuquedeCaxias pic.twitter.com/bD0GNkJKsN