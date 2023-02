رسميا... السعودية تفوز بتنظيم كأس أمم آسيا 2027 للمرة الأولى في تاريخها

✨ 𝐎𝐅𝐅𝐈𝐂𝐈𝐀𝐋 ✨



🇸🇦 Saudi Arabia will host the #AsianCup2027! ✅



Asia’s most prestigious tournament is set to be held in Saudi Arabia for the first-time ever! pic.twitter.com/trr7Kw6F9C