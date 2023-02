وزير الخارجية المصري يلتقي بنظيره التركي في أضنة ويعزي بضحايا الزلزال

FM Shoukry arrives in Adana & meets with Turkish FM @MevlutCavusoglu. FM offers condolences over the victims of earthquake, affirms solidarity of 🇪🇬 leadership, govt & people with 🇹🇷, and asserting continuity of aid for supporting 🇹🇷 and its brotherly people.

@MFATurkiye pic.twitter.com/L1h7c75xot