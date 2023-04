حركة شاذة لنجم في المجرة تكشف عن "عالم غريب"... فيديو

🆕Data from the star-mapping @ESAGaia mission allowed astronomers to image a giant exoplanet using Japan's @SubaruTelescope 🛰️🔭



The result has just been published in @ScienceMagazine. Find out more 👉 https://t.co/oBmGtV5hnl

1/3 pic.twitter.com/Y9f1hmgf7s