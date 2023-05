دراسة:‏‎ ‎‏ نوع من الفطر يتواصل "كهربائيا" بين سلالته بعد هطول الأمطار

Keeping the Amethyst Deceivers company, a much less common variety, Bicoloured Deceiver Laccaria bicolor. Beautiful deep tan to Reddish-Brown Caps, key ID feature Pinkish-Lilac Gills, unlike most other Deceivers @WoodlandTrust @WildlifeTrusts @s4r4h_l #FungiFriday #MushroomMonday pic.twitter.com/1zTrJyTGvd