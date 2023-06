دراسة: سحب كميات هائلة من المياه الجوفية تسبب بميلان الأرض مترا واحدا... فيديو

In a startling discovery, researchers found that Earth has tilted 80 cm east, at a speed of 4.36 cm/year, in less than two decades!



And this is due to humans pumping out & shifting ginormous amounts of #groundwater from one point to another.



Read: https://t.co/nb7qLP3q7S



🧵⤵️ pic.twitter.com/bEl018rolZ