جمجمة بشرية لا مثيل لها.. اكتشاف غريب في الصين... صور وفيديو

Mandíbula de Hualongdong 6 (~300 ka)

"The combination of both archaic and modern human features identified in the HLD 6 mandible is unexpected, given its late Middle Pleistocene age and differs from approximately contemporaneous Homo members such as Xujiayao, Penghu, and Xiahe" https://t.co/F9REvDyxTb pic.twitter.com/WxKYslTOe1