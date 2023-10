الصحة العالمية: 34 هجوما على المرافق الطبية في غزة والوضع الصحي على حافة الانهيار

🚨@WHO warns that the health system in the Gaza Strip is at a 𝐛𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐩𝐨𝐢𝐧𝐭.



Time is running out to prevent a humanitarian catastrophe.@WHO calls for the immediate establishment of a humanitarian corridor.



Read our statement 👇https://t.co/U6wCNrR6tx