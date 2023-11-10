عربي
أطباء ينجحون بإجراء أول زراعة عين كاملة في العالم... صور وفيديو
أطباء ينجحون بإجراء أول زراعة عين كاملة في العالم... صور وفيديو
أفادت الخدمة الصحفية لجامعة نيويورك لانغون، أن الأطباء الأمريكيين نجحوا في إجراء عملية زرع عين كاملة.
وأشار ممثلو الجامعة إلى أن مثل هذه العملية تتم لأول مرة في التاريخ. ويظهر في العين "علامات الصحة"، لكن الأطباء لا يستطيعون حتى الآن الجزم فيما إذا كانت ستبصر.أجرى أكثر من 140 جراحًا وممرضًا ومسعفًا العملية، في حوالي الساعة 9 مساءً يوم 27 مايو/ أيار، واستمرات حوالي 21 ساعة.كان المريض من قدامى المحاربين يبلغ من العمر 46 عامًا، ولم يفقد عينه فحسب، بل فقد جزءًا من ذراعه اليسرى وخده وذقنه وأنفه بالكامل وشفتيه وأسنانه الأمامية بسبب تعرضه لصعقة كهربائية عالية الجهد أثناء عمله.
أطباء ينجحون بإجراء أول زراعة عين كاملة في العالم... صور وفيديو

أفادت الخدمة الصحفية لجامعة نيويورك لانغون، أن الأطباء الأمريكيين نجحوا في إجراء عملية زرع عين كاملة.
وأشار ممثلو الجامعة إلى أن مثل هذه العملية تتم لأول مرة في التاريخ. ويظهر في العين "علامات الصحة"، لكن الأطباء لا يستطيعون حتى الآن الجزم فيما إذا كانت ستبصر.
أجرى أكثر من 140 جراحًا وممرضًا ومسعفًا العملية، في حوالي الساعة 9 مساءً يوم 27 مايو/ أيار، واستمرات حوالي 21 ساعة.
كان المريض من قدامى المحاربين يبلغ من العمر 46 عامًا، ولم يفقد عينه فحسب، بل فقد جزءًا من ذراعه اليسرى وخده وذقنه وأنفه بالكامل وشفتيه وأسنانه الأمامية بسبب تعرضه لصعقة كهربائية عالية الجهد أثناء عمله.
