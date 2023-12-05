عربي
"القسام" و"سرايا القدس" تعلنان استهداف آليات عسكرية إسرائيلية جنوبي قطاع غزة
تحرر أكبر جبل جليدي في العالم بعد 40 عام من التصاقه بقاع المحيط... صور وفيديو
تحرر أكبر جبل جليدي في العالم بعد 40 عام من التصاقه بقاع المحيط... صور وفيديو
في عام 1986، انفصل جبل جليدي ضخم عن الجرف الجليدي "فيشنر- رون" غربي القارة القطبية الجنوبية، لقد كان كبيرًا جدًا لدرجة أنه سقط على قاع البحر وظل عالقًا في...
مجتمع
علوم
أخيرًا، تم دفعه الآن من قاع البحر وبدأ الانجراف في بحر ويديل إلى منطقة جنوبي المحيط الأطلسي تسمى "آيسبرغ آللي".تبلغ مساحة هذا الجبل الوحشي "آه 23 آه" 4000 كيلومتر مربع (1500 ميل مربع)، ويبلغ سمكه نحو 400 متر (1300 قدم)، وهو الأكبر في العالم.ويراقب القمر الصناعي "كوبرنيكوس سنتينل-1" التابع لوكالة الفضاء الأوروبية هذا العملاق المتحرك، والذي يبدو أنه مدفوع بالرياح والتيارات، ويقدر العلماء أنه يتحرك حاليًا بمعدل نحو 4.8 كيلومتر (3 أميال) يوميًا.على الرغم من أن "آه 23 آه" ضخم، إلا أنه ليس الأكبر على الإطلاق، ويبلغ حجمه نحو ثلث حجم أكبر جبل جليدي في التاريخ المسجل (بي 15) الذي انفصل عن جرف روس الجليدي في القارة القطبية الجنوبية في عام 2000.غطى الجبل الجليدي "بي 15" أكثر من 10878 كيلومترًا مربعًا (4200 ميل مربع) عندما انفصل، وفقًا لمرصد الأرض التابع لـ"ناسا"، وقد انقسم "بي15" منذ ذلك الحين إلى العديد من الجبال الصغيرة، وذاب معظمها.ويبلغ طول الجبل الجليدي "آه- 76"، 170 كيلومترًا (106 أميال) وعرضه 25 كيلومترًا (15 ميلًا)، وكان أكبر قليلاً من جزيرة مايوركا الإسبانية، وأكبر من ولاية رود آيلاند في الولايات المتحدة.
تحرر أكبر جبل جليدي في العالم بعد 40 عام من التصاقه بقاع المحيط... صور وفيديو

08:04 GMT 05.12.2023
في عام 1986، انفصل جبل جليدي ضخم عن الجرف الجليدي "فيشنر- رون" غربي القارة القطبية الجنوبية، لقد كان كبيرًا جدًا لدرجة أنه سقط على قاع البحر وظل عالقًا في مكانه لمدة 40 عامًا.
أخيرًا، تم دفعه الآن من قاع البحر وبدأ الانجراف في بحر ويديل إلى منطقة جنوبي المحيط الأطلسي تسمى "آيسبرغ آللي".
تبلغ مساحة هذا الجبل الوحشي "آه 23 آه" 4000 كيلومتر مربع (1500 ميل مربع)، ويبلغ سمكه نحو 400 متر (1300 قدم)، وهو الأكبر في العالم.

على السطح، يبلغ حجم الجبل الجليدي "آه 23 آه" نحو أربعة أضعاف حجم مدينة نيويورك، ولكن كما هو معروف عن الجبال الجليدية، يجب عليك أن تنظر إلى ما تحت السطح أيضًا، حيث يبلغ سمك الجليد 400 متر، ويشكل الجسم الجليدي بأكمله أكثر من تريليون طن من الماء المتجمد.

ويراقب القمر الصناعي "كوبرنيكوس سنتينل-1" التابع لوكالة الفضاء الأوروبية هذا العملاق المتحرك، والذي يبدو أنه مدفوع بالرياح والتيارات، ويقدر العلماء أنه يتحرك حاليًا بمعدل نحو 4.8 كيلومتر (3 أميال) يوميًا.

والآن بعد أن أصبح هذا الجبل الجليدي "آه 23 آه" طليقًا، لا يستطيع العلماء التنبؤ بالضبط بالمكان الذي سيتجه إليه بعد ذلك، ومثل معظم الجبال الجليدية من قطاع ويديل، من المرجح أن ينتهي الأمر بهذا الجبل الجليدي "آه 23 آه" جنوبي المحيط الأطلسي في "آيسبرغ آللي".

على الرغم من أن "آه 23 آه" ضخم، إلا أنه ليس الأكبر على الإطلاق، ويبلغ حجمه نحو ثلث حجم أكبر جبل جليدي في التاريخ المسجل (بي 15) الذي انفصل عن جرف روس الجليدي في القارة القطبية الجنوبية في عام 2000.
غطى الجبل الجليدي "بي 15" أكثر من 10878 كيلومترًا مربعًا (4200 ميل مربع) عندما انفصل، وفقًا لمرصد الأرض التابع لـ"ناسا"، وقد انقسم "بي15" منذ ذلك الحين إلى العديد من الجبال الصغيرة، وذاب معظمها.

ومن بين الجبال الجليدية المنفصلة نذكر "آه- 76"، والذي انفصل في عام 2021، وبلغ حجمه نحو 4320 كيلومترًا مربعًا (1670 ميلًا مربعًا).

ويبلغ طول الجبل الجليدي "آه- 76"، 170 كيلومترًا (106 أميال) وعرضه 25 كيلومترًا (15 ميلًا)، وكان أكبر قليلاً من جزيرة مايوركا الإسبانية، وأكبر من ولاية رود آيلاند في الولايات المتحدة.
