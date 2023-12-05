تحرر أكبر جبل جليدي في العالم بعد 40 عام من التصاقه بقاع المحيط... صور وفيديو
One of the world's largest icebergs, known as A23a, is drifting beyond Antarctic waters after being grounded for over 30 years, according to the British Antarctic Survey. At around 1,500 square miles (4,000 square km), the iceberg is three times the size of New York City. pic.twitter.com/ZsGJw4IzDe— People's Daily, China (@PDChina) November 27, 2023
على السطح، يبلغ حجم الجبل الجليدي "آه 23 آه" نحو أربعة أضعاف حجم مدينة نيويورك، ولكن كما هو معروف عن الجبال الجليدية، يجب عليك أن تنظر إلى ما تحت السطح أيضًا، حيث يبلغ سمك الجليد 400 متر، ويشكل الجسم الجليدي بأكمله أكثر من تريليون طن من الماء المتجمد.
The UK’s polar ship, RRS Sir David Attenborough, has been to see A23a, the world’s biggest iceberg. The encounter took place on Friday. The crew put up a drone to take some cracking images. Video courtesy of BAS/T.Gossman/M.Gascoyne/C.Grey https://t.co/BzlaxlYzGG pic.twitter.com/l44FaDsKXf— Jonathan Amos (@BBCAmos) December 4, 2023
والآن بعد أن أصبح هذا الجبل الجليدي "آه 23 آه" طليقًا، لا يستطيع العلماء التنبؤ بالضبط بالمكان الذي سيتجه إليه بعد ذلك، ومثل معظم الجبال الجليدية من قطاع ويديل، من المرجح أن ينتهي الأمر بهذا الجبل الجليدي "آه 23 آه" جنوبي المحيط الأطلسي في "آيسبرغ آللي".
The world’s biggest iceberg is on the move. It’s Huuuuge……..
The iceberg, called A23a, split from the Antarctic coastline in 1986. But it swiftly grounded in the Weddell Sea, becoming, essentially, an ice island.
As these big bergs melt, they release… pic.twitter.com/2JnWIrHHqN
📣 Double-whammy iceberg news this morning:— British Antarctic Survey 🐧 (@BAS_News) November 24, 2023
1️⃣ The largest iceberg, A23a, is on the move!
Here's its journey out of the Weddell Sea after being grounded on the sea floor after calving in August 1986.
Copernicus Sentinel-1 imagery, Google Earth Engine 👇 pic.twitter.com/KseKTD1Wrg
ومن بين الجبال الجليدية المنفصلة نذكر "آه- 76"، والذي انفصل في عام 2021، وبلغ حجمه نحو 4320 كيلومترًا مربعًا (1670 ميلًا مربعًا).