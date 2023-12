تسجبل لحظة سطوع أقوى توهج شمسي منذ سنوات... فيديو

STRONGEST FLARE OF THE CURRENT SOLAR CYCLE: Sunspot 3514 erupted on Dec. 14th (1702 UT), producing a strong X2.8-class solar flare. This is the strongest flare of Solar Cycle 25 (so far) and the most powerful eruption the sun has produced since the great storms of Sept. 2017.… pic.twitter.com/rbcbwLBImF