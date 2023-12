الأونروا: إسرائيل قتلت 308 فلسطينيين احتموا بمنشآتنا في قطاع غزة

Initial reports indicate on 25 December, 2 people sheltering in @UNRWA Maghazi Prep School were killed & 1 injured, result of a direct strike.



Since the war began, at least 308 people sheltering in @UNRWA shelters have been killed & 1,095 injured.



Nowhere in📍#Gaza is safe.