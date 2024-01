الهلال الأحمر الفلسطيني يعلن مقتل 4 من أفراده جراء القصف الإسرائيلي لسيارة إسعاف في غزة

⚠️❌ PRCS : 6 martyrs from the IOF targeting of a PRCS ambulance in Deir al-Balah. Among them are four PRCS EMS team members: ambulance driver Yusuf Abu Ma'mar, paramedic Fadi Fuad Al-Maani, Islam Abu Riyala (first responder), and Fuad Abu Khamash (volunteer photographer).… pic.twitter.com/3ofaA1YEMh