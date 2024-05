إصابة 11 في السنغال إثر خروج طائرة ركاب "بوينغ" عن المدرج... فيديو

A plane skidded off the runway during take-off at Senegal's largest airport Blaise Diagne in Dakar.

The Transair Boeing 737-38J (6V-AJE) bound for Bamako had 78 passengers on board.

11 people have been injured, four of them seriously.

The airport is closed until further notice.