تجربة علمية بقيمة 3 مليارات دولار تشمل أنفاقا أمريكية قد تساعد في كشف أسئلة حول الكون

Excavation teams have been working since 2021 to carve out the future home of the gigantic particle detectors for @DUNEScience. Now excavation for the colossal caverns is complete! 🙌



📸: Adam Gomez, @Sanfordlab; Matthew Kapust, @sanfordlab#DUNEscience #DUNEcaverns pic.twitter.com/mD316KlubQ