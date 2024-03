استنفار أمني في ماليزيا بعد اعتقال شخص يشتبه بأنه "عميل" لإسرائيل

Malaysia police bust an Israeli French agent on a mission to kill Malaysians, he was armed to the teeth. His hosts 2 locals Husband & Wife. @JackyGee10 @RajaFai62430867 @georgegalloway @jakeshieldsajj @aaronjmate @MaxBlumenthal @GarlandNixon @elonmusk @PresidencyZA @briebriejoy pic.twitter.com/aLdWTBfnI7