بايدن يتعثر في الإجابة بشأن عدم زيارته موقع حادث قطار المواد السامة في أوهايو... فيديو

"Are you planning on traveling to East Palestine?"



BIDEN: "At this moment not. I was, I did a whole video, I mean, uh, you know, the uh, what the hell? On..."



"Zoom?"



BIDEN: "Zoom. All I can hear every time I think of Zoom is that song of my generation, 'Who's Zoomin' Who?'" pic.twitter.com/fBWAVar7Gm