قوس غامض يظهر في غرينلاند وعلماء يضعون نظريات... صور

An arc in the fjord? 🤔🧊



On Aug. 3, #Landsat 9 captured a peculiar arc-shaped feature in the Uummannaq Fjord system in Western Greenland. An iceberg breaking off or an underwater plume could have made a wave that formed the arc, scientists say. https://t.co/yLjP3qiz7T https://t.co/Sht9tVrQ94