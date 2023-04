فرنسا تعلن إغلاق سفارتها في السودان حتى إشعار آخر

#Evacuation operations continue in #Sudan. With the 2nd and 3rd shuttles last night, 388 people have been evacuated, French nationals and many other nationalities:🇩🇪🇦🇹🇩🇰🇫🇮🇬🇷🇭🇺🇮🇹🇮🇪🇳🇱🇷🇴🇬🇧🇸🇪🇨🇭🇿🇦🇧🇮🇪🇹🇱🇸🇲🇦🇳🇦🇳🇪🇺🇬🇷🇼🇸🇩🇺🇸🇨🇦🇮🇳🇯🇵🇵🇭 https://t.co/vOFjurkFv2